Stars just may align for Limerick-based astro-photographer

Sean O’Riordan’s Zodiacal Light above Cliffs of Moher which is in the finals of the competition
A LIMERICK-based astro-photographer has been chosen for the next stage of the prestigious ‘Reach for the Stars’ astrophotography competition, run by the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies (DIAS).
Two photographs taken by Sean O’Riordan from Kilmallock, have been shortlisted in the ‘Back on Earth’ category in the competition, which aims to find the best astro-photographs taken in Ireland over the past year.
While a high-profile judging panel will select the overall winning entries in the coming weeks, an online vote was launched so members of the public can also have their say.
All shortlisted images – including Sean O’Riordan’s photograph – can now be viewed on the ‘Reach for the Stars’ website, reachforthestars.ie, where members of the public can also cast their vote for their favourite image.
Voting will close at midnight on Sunday, July 3 so get voting!
