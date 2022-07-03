Search

03 Jul 2022

The Leaking Pen! Limerick Writers’ Centre celebrates latest book launch

The Leaking Pen! Limerick Writers' Centre celebrates latest book launch

Tom Muldowney, MC: Madge O’Callaghan, Creative Writing Tutor; Dominic Taylor, director Limerick Writers’ Centre and author of The Leaking Pen Tom McElligott

The Limerick Writers’ Centre recently celebrated their 129th book launch under their community publishing programme since 2003 with a new collection of short stories from local Dooradoyle writer Tom McElligott called The Leaking Pen.

The launch took place in the Dooradoyle Library at the Crescent Shopping Centre.

Speaking at the launch director of the centre Dominic Taylor said: “The demise of the paper book in favour of the e-book has long been predicted but publishers are still publishing paper books, booksellers are still selling paper books and libraries are still stocked with printed paper books. It goes to show that even though the technology of the book is old it still is, in many cases, cutting edge.”

Family-owned Limerick business acquired by global packaging company

The book was officially launched by creative writing tutor Madge O’Callaghan who praised “this marvellous achievement by Tom McElligott with his wonderful descriptions and turn of phrase in his work.”

She described him as a true writer and not someone who just thinks about writing or talks about writing but who actually writes, something which may seem obvious but a lot of people will think and talk about writing but never actually get down to doing it.

The launch was attended by over fifty people with many old colleagues of Tom’s from his Post Office days. The book is available to purchase from O’Mahony’s Bookshop in Limerick and online.

