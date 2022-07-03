New Limerick company to link tenants and landlords

A LIMERICK entrepreneur who set up a company linking tenants and landlords has seen his company take a major step forward after partnering with a Limerick estate agents.

Colm Moore set up StandOutRenters after posting an advert for a spare room in his home off the Ennis Road which garnered almost 1,000 queries.

Now the company - which trades as OurHomeHosts.com for hosts - and the businessman has partnered with Eoin Hogan of Hogan Durkan.

The pair are hoping to reduce pressure on the housing market in Limerick and its surrounds.

With the backing of businesses with large workforces in Limerick, the firm connect new hires struggling to find accommodation with local homeowners who have empty bedrooms.

It links homeowners with empty bedrooms with up to five renter candidates who fit their ideal criteria.

The decision for which candidate to choose and whether or not to rent out a room always remains with the homeowner.

Since the start of May, the company has placed 20 tenants.

Colm said: “The aim is to make it as easy as possible for homeowners to find great people to rent their empty bedrooms. There were over one million unused bedrooms in homes last night in Ireland. There are 60,000 empty bedrooms in Limerick city if you include Castletroy and Monaleen. New supply from new housing developments cannot catch up to demand for accommodation in the next four years. There is no other option on the table if we want to make progress on the issue.”

Commenting on the announcement Mr Hogan stated: “We have supported businesses to find accommodation for their executives for years. Unfortunately, new hires in large companies are struggling to find accommodation which can negatively impact the recruitment ability of these businesses. Without new housing being built, there really are no other accommodation options left. Colm is already connecting homeowners who have empty bedrooms with workers in these companies so it makes sense to formalise and scale this together.”

Colm and Eoin intend to meet the large employers in the region and offer an end-to-end service for them and their new hires. Interested parties can reach out via email.