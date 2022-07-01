Search

01 Jul 2022

Limerick Vintners donate €10,000 to Ukrainian Hub

Limerick Vintners donate €10,000 to Ukrainian Hub

The cheque for €10,000 was presented recently

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

01 Jul 2022 4:30 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

A donation of €10,000 has been presented to St Munchin’s Community Centre, Kileely by the Limerick City and County Vintners Association.

The €10,000 donation was raised from the proceeds of the 2022 Limerick Vintners’ Ball which was held at the Limerick Strand Hotel this past May.

It was the first in-person gala ball since the onset of Covid-19.

In Pictures: Limerick vintners raise the bar at gala ball

Earlier this year, St Munchin’s Community Centre Age-Friendly Education Campus at St Leila’s School was transformed into an emergency evacuation centre for Ukrainian refugees fleeing the ongoing war.

The Kileely centre has seen its classrooms repurposed as dormitories, complete with makeshift fold-up beds and Treaty publicans gave generously to the worthy chosen cause.

A place called safe: Ukrainian refugees fleeing horrors of war find a home from home in Limerick

St Munchin’s Community Centre manager Linda Ledger thanked the Limerick City Vintners Association for their support, saying, “We are so grateful for the generosity of Limerick publicans and attendees of the recent Limerick Vintners Ball. Many people fleeing Ukraine have lost all possessions and family. This kind donation will go towards providing additional beds for those arriving from Ukraine, and will also help to support those adjusting to life here in Ireland.”

The community centre, which has played an active role in promoting and developing community involvement in Kileely since 2005, has been offered two ‘modular units’ to house additional Ukrainian arrivals for a reduced cost of €32,000.

To donate to St Munchin’s Community Centre Ukraine Appeal see their GoFundme page.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media