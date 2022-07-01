Limerick Weather: Friday July 1, 2022

Friday will start off cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain or drizzle. A band of more persistent rain will then pass over the province during the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 15 or 16 degrees with moderate southwesterly winds, fresh near coasts.

National Outlook

OVERVIEW: Changeable and cool, especially in the west. More dry intervals developing over the weekend.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Persistent rain will gradually clear away to the northeast, with a mix of clear spells and scattered showers following. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees with moderate southwesterly winds.

SATURDAY: Saturday will bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. There will be some decent dry intervals, particularly later in the day. Highest temperatures ranging from 15 to 17 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Dry in most areas with some lingering showers along western coasts. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be mainly dry with some good sunny spells and a few showers. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Dry in most areas with one or two lingering showers along western coasts. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.

MONDAY: Mostly dry with isolated showers, most frequent in western parts. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: Gradually becoming warmer from Tuesday as high pressure begins to dominate. It will stay generally dry through the middle of next week although there will be some showers at times. Daytime temperatures reaching the high teens or low twenties.