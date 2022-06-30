Contemporary artwork display to take place at King John's Castle

The artists will display their work on August 31, 2022 in the upstairs foyer of King John's Castle PICTURES: Adrian Walsh
THREE unique artists with work resembling age old blacksmiths will display their sculptures at a Limerick castle.
The Mayor of the City and County Council of Limerick has invited three Limerick associated artists to exhibit their work in King John’s Castle.
As part of the Council’s landmark taking over of the operations of King John’s Castle earlier this year, Limerick City and County Council is exploring the many ways this wonderful venue and tourist attraction can be used.
As part of this the Arts Office of the Council in conjunction with the Mayor chose three artists to exhibit their work.
These three sculptors, working in steel, metal, and discarded tools have forged these contemporary artworks that contrast with this historic venue.
The sculptors work in a similar fashion to the blacksmiths that would have forged tools and weapons in the workshop in the castle.
The artists Sahaja Budzilla, Eric O’ Neill and Maighread Tobin.
Eric O’ Neill has been working with steel the past 25 years. He is one of a handful of blacksmiths in the country to gain accreditation from the college and the Worshipful Company of Blacksmiths.
Sahaja Budzilla completed a Fine Art Degree and was ordained a Buddhist. His sculptures are influenced by Punk, Shamanism and Buddhism.
Maighread Tobin’s work explores protection and destruction. Working in metal her sculptures resemble archaeological weapons and armour from primitive cultures.
They will all have their work exhibited until August 31, 2022, in the upstairs foyer of the Castle.
