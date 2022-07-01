Limerick motorists advised of 12-month road closure

LIMERICK motorists are being advised of a 12 month road closure due to construction works.
Two way traffic will be suspended on Lower Cecil Street and a one way system will be in place until August 2023.
The one way system will be in place from its junction with Bishop's Quay and Howley's Quay towards the Henry Street junction.
The left lane from Henry Street to Lower Cecil Street will be closed to cater for the construction process.
Local diversions will be in place via Shannon Street to access Lower Cecil Street off Henry Street from Tuesday, August 2 2022 to Tuesday, August 1 2023.
Alternative pedestrian access to footpaths will be provided at all times as well as emergency service vehicles.
Any person may lodge an objection to the proposal to close these roads by email to roads@limerick.ie or in writing to the Administrative Officer, Central Services, Roads, Limerick City and County Council, Dooradoyle, Limerick not later than 4pm on Tuesday 5th July 2022.
