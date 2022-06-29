Oakfield is a residential and mature development ideally situated within walking distance to an abundance of excellent amenities
SHERRY FitzGerald are very pleased to introduce to the market No 28 Oakfield, Monaleen.
A most impressive detached family home located in one of Limerick’s most sought after locations!
No 28 Oakfield is primely positioned on a wonderful corner site with mature trees, hedging and perfectly manicured gardens surrounding the boundary of the property.
Boasting a west facing rear garden and situated in a quiet residential cul-de-sac, this truly is a wonderful family home.
Very well maintained and cared for by its current owner, the accommodation is exceptionally spacious and bright throughout with wonderful reception rooms and living space on the ground floor and four double bedrooms upstairs.
Located in the highly sought after location of Monaleen, Castletroy, Oakfield is a residential and mature development ideally situated within walking distance to an abundance of excellent amenities including Monaleen NS, Castletroy College, Castletroy Park & Monaleen GAA club.
Viewing comes highly recommended.
AT A GLANCE
Location: 28 Oakfield, Monaleen
Description: Five-bedroom, four-bath detached home
Price: €495,000
Seller: Sherry FitzGerald
Contact: Brenda Mulcahy on 061 418000
*SPONSORED CONTENT
Oakfield is a residential and mature development ideally situated within walking distance to an abundance of excellent amenities
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.