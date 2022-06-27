Plans to expand library branch in Limerick community 'under consideration'

LIMERICK'S librarian has said plans to expand a library on the city's southside remain under consideration.

At this quarter's meeting Cmmunity, Leisure and Culture Strategic Policy Committee, Fine Gael councillor Sarah Kiely urged that there to be some improvement in the offering at Roxboro library.

The facility, adjacent to Roxboro centre, is earmarked for improvement under the council's libraries development plan.

Fine Gael councillor Sarah Kiely said it should move from its current premises.

“The demographic using this library is one which really needs it, but it's footprint is totally inadequate. What are the plans for Roxboro library given the Deis schools in the area are very close in proximity,” she asked, pointing out that people from Castletroy and other areas also use the facility.

Librarian Damien Brady said it's a "live action" in the context of its development plan, but could not give a timeframe on when it will be improved.

The City East councillor has suggested a number of buildings the Roxboro Library could move to.

“The premises around the corner next to the Regeneration offices. Or the Regeneration offices in Roxboro, which are rarely used that are on a long-term lease or owned by the council. It would make a great library. The square footage would be excellent, it would be wheelchair-accessible,” she pointed out.

“Where is the next library along from here? The one in Dooradoyle is excellent, the one in the city centre is excellent, the one at Watch House Cross [Moyross] is excellent. Do people in Limerick City East not deserve a decent library,” she asked.