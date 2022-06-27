Search

27 Jun 2022

Plans to expand library branch in Limerick community 'under consideration'

Plans to expand library branch in Limerick community 'under consideration'

The current library is located at Roxboro Shopping Centre | PICTURE: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

27 Jun 2022 10:00 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK'S librarian has said plans to expand a library on the city's southside remain under consideration.

At this quarter's meeting Cmmunity, Leisure and Culture Strategic Policy Committee, Fine Gael councillor Sarah Kiely urged that there to be some improvement in the offering at Roxboro library.

The facility, adjacent to Roxboro centre, is earmarked for improvement under the council's libraries development plan.

Fine Gael councillor Sarah Kiely said it should move from its current premises.

“The demographic using this library is one which really needs it, but it's footprint is totally inadequate. What are the plans for Roxboro library given the Deis schools in the area are very close in proximity,” she asked, pointing out that people from Castletroy and other areas also use the facility.

Funeral details announced for late councillor Jerry O'Dea

Librarian Damien Brady said it's a "live action" in the context of its development plan, but could not give a timeframe on when it will be improved.

The City East councillor has suggested a number of buildings the Roxboro Library could move to.

“The premises around the corner next to the Regeneration offices. Or the Regeneration offices in Roxboro, which are rarely used that are on a long-term lease or owned by the council. It would make a great library. The square footage would be excellent, it would be wheelchair-accessible,” she pointed out.

“Where is the next library along from here? The one in Dooradoyle is excellent, the one in the city centre is excellent, the one at Watch House Cross [Moyross] is excellent. Do people in Limerick City East not deserve a decent library,” she asked.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media