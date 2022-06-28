Limerick-based Ukrainian refugees treated to trip around coast of Clare

OVER 100 Ukrainian refugees enjoyed a day trip around West Clare recently thanks to the Limerick Enterprise Development Partnership (LEDP).

The day tour for Ukrainian refugees included a visit to some of the region’s best known attractions, including the Cliffs of Moher, Ailwee Caves, and the Burren.

Organiser of the tour, artist Una Heaton, said: "This day would not have been possible to organise without the generosity of LEDP.

"It was a special day filled with laughter and joy, an emotional time for a proud people but a day to feel normal once again."

LEDP extended its community funding to support a memorable day out, and welcome distraction, for the Ukrainian Refugees who have little opportunity to explore life outside the Radisson Hotel where they are residing.

Through its benevolence programme, LEDP already provides funding to Doras, to support its Refugee & Migrant Outreach Clinic.

Niall O’Callaghan, Chief Executive, LEDP, commented: "We were delighted to support this trip and bring some enjoyment to the lives of those who are living under constant worry and uncertainty.

"These people are far away from home and family, so today was an opportunity for LEDP to support a temporary return to normality for the many children and parents based at the Radisson.

"This builds further on our existing partnerships where we’re helping support those most vulnerable in our community.

"The three-year funding programme we have put in place with Doras is another project we are supporting to enable the integration of migrants into Limerick life."