Over 100 patients on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick

OVER 100 patients are on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick today.

A total of 104 people are waiting for a bed, 65 of these are in the emergency department and 39 are elsewhere in the hospital.

That is according to today's INMO Trolley Watch figures which show 525 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning across the country.

439 patients are waiting in emergency departments, while 86 are in wards elsewhere in the hospitals.

Earlier this month, a number of significant risks to patient safety were identified during an unannounced inspection of the emergency department at UHL.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) has published a report relating to the inspection which was carried out on March 15 - before the St Patrick's bank holiday weekend.

They found that demand for services exceeded the emergency department’s capacity and was a major contributing factor to overcrowding while ineffective patient flow and decreased inpatient bed capacity was also a significant factor.

The report states that nurse staffing levels were insufficient on the day.