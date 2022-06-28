Search

28 Jun 2022

Limerick Weather: Tuesday, June 28, 2022

28 Jun 2022 8:00 AM

LINGERING rain will clear eastwards this morning with sunny spells and scattered heavy showers following for the rest of the day. Rather breezy in mostly fresh southwesterly winds. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees.

TONIGHT: Clear spells and well scattered showers, mainly affecting Atlantic counties towards morning. Lows of 7 to 10 degrees, in just light southwest breezes.

WEDNESDAY: Showery conditions will affect the western half of Ireland during the first half of the day, later arriving into the eastern half of the country.

Some sharp possibly thundery bursts will affect eastern counties around evening. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 or 19 degrees, best values away from the Atlantic, all in mostly light westerly breezes.

THURSDAY: A similar day following for Thursday with light to moderate westerly winds and scattered thundery showers in the afternoon and evening.

FRIDAY: Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will affect Atlantic counties, especially later in the day. Mostly dry elsewhere with sunny spells but well scattered showers occurring too.

Highs of 15 to 19 or 20 degrees, all the while it will be mildest in the east. Southwest breezes will be mostly moderate in strength.

Current indications suggest that whilst conditions will settle down to some degrees, some scattered showers are expected too.

