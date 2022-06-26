Limerick Weather: Sunday, June 26, 2022

A MIX of sunny spells and widespread heavy and possibly thundery showers for today. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

National Outlook

OVERVIEW: Remaining unsettled and cool, with rain and heavy showers at times.

TONIGHT: A mix of clear spells and scattered showers, heaviest and most frequent in the west and northwest. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees with light to moderate southwesterly breezes.

MONDAY: Staying unsettled with widespread showers, turning to heavier more persistent rain in the western half of the country later in the day. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees with moderate southerly winds.

MONDAY NIGHT: A band of rain will spread across the country overnight, clearing to showers by morning. Mild with temperatures not falling below 9 to 13 degrees as fresh southerly winds moderate.

TUESDAY: Persistent rain will clear away to the east early on Tuesday, leaving a mixed day for all areas with sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 14 to 19 degrees, warmest in the midlands. Winds light to moderate, fresh along coasts, southerly or variable.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Showers will continue Tuesday night, with a mix of clear spells and cloud. Temperatures generally not falling below 9 to 12 degrees, as winds fall light to moderate and variable.

WEDNESDAY: Another showery day in store for Wednesday, with more persistent rain moving into the south of the country and extending northwards through the day, clearing to showers by nightfall. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees, with light to moderate variable winds.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: Current indications suggest that conditions will remain unsettled through the week as low pressure continues to dominate