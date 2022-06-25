Enet partners with local Limerick school to launch 'Engineering Education Programme'

Enet Ireland’s largest open access telecoms network provider, has partnered with STEAM Education and students at a local Limerick school to launch a series of Engineering Education Programmes to inspire the next generation of engineers.
Enet has participated in a programme with 5th class students at Lisnagry National School bringing a new insight working within the diverse fields of engineering, from infrastructure to biomedical, energy to electronics, civil to environmental and more!
The programme led by Ronan McDonogh, Network Planning Manager at Enet uses fun, practical, shared learning elements and uses transformational design type approaches to engage children in a series of challenges that develop creative and critical thinking, collaborative problem solving, and communication skills in all participants.
The programme will run for five weeks and brings students an introduction to the work of Enet through STEAM Ed’s Engineering-in-a-Box learning principles.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.