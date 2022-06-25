Search

25 Jun 2022

Enet partners with local Limerick school to launch 'Engineering Education Programme'

Enet partners with local Limerick school to launch 'Engineering Education Programme'

25 Jun 2022 7:00 PM

Enet Ireland’s largest open access telecoms network provider, has partnered with STEAM Education and students at a local Limerick school to launch a series of Engineering Education Programmes to inspire the next generation of engineers.

Enet has participated in a programme with 5th class students at Lisnagry National School bringing a new insight working within the diverse fields of engineering, from infrastructure to biomedical, energy to electronics, civil to environmental and more!

The programme led by Ronan McDonogh, Network Planning Manager at Enet uses fun, practical, shared learning elements and uses transformational design type approaches to engage children in a series of challenges that develop creative and critical thinking, collaborative problem solving, and communication skills in all participants.

The programme will run for five weeks and brings students an introduction to the work of Enet through STEAM Ed’s Engineering-in-a-Box learning principles.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media