27 Jun 2022

New Spinal hub opens in Limerick to provide new options locally

Ashley Poynton, Spine Excellence clinical director, Jacqui Hurley, sports presenter, Deputy Patrick O'Donovan and David Slevin deputy chief executive Mater Private Network PICTURE: DON MACMONAGLE

27 Jun 2022 8:30 AM

A NEW centre of excellence in treating spinal conditions has opened in Plassey.

OPW Minister Patrick O’Donovan was on hand to cut the ribbon at Limerick’s new Spine Excellence clinic, a collaboration between the Mater Private Network and the Poynton Spine Care Institute.

The move will bring advanced spinal care directly to patients in Limerick.

Spine Excellence clinical director and surgeon Ashley Poynton said: “Our team has a broad and deep knowledge of spinal pathology from highly complex surgical cases to the most challenging rehabilitation patients and everything in between. At Spine Excellence in Limerick, we have assembled an expert team, from specialist consultants and surgeons to spine expert physiotherapists to deal with all eventualities and all spinal pathologies. Our philosophy is centred around the patient understanding the nature of the problem and building confidence in their own ability to recover.”

The extent to which people suffer from back pain was outlined in a survey commissioned to link with the opening.

The survey among 500 Irish adults, almost one in three of whom were from Munster found 91% of respondents suffered from back pain, while 46% reported missing either work or college because of their pain. Furthermore, 61% percent of respondents said they have visited their GP as a result of back pain and 53% said that their pain has impacted personal time with family and friends.

Mr O’Donovan said: “It is important that people all over the country have access to advanced care that will account for their individual needs.”

