Limerick water company to keep runners hydrated at Dublin Marathon

‘Water’ deal for local firm
BALLYNEETY spring water firm Ishka has been named the official hydration partner to this autumn’s Dublin Marathon and Race series.
The more than 50,000 runners in the marathon will receive bottles of the drink throughout the race.
Denis Sutton, the director of Ishka said: “We are overjoyed to again partner with the Dublin Marathon and Race Series. We are proud that all athletes across the Dublin Marathon and Race Series will be helped to reach optimum performance by Ishka.”
“The Irish Life Dublin Marathon and Race Series are very pleased to partner once again with ISHKA,” said marathon and race series director, Jim Aughney.
“We are delighted to have ISHKA on board. This top-quality, innovative Irish company matches the belief and the strategy behind the Irish Life Dublin Marathon and Race Series.”
Ishka is the first bottled water firm to prepare its production lines for tethered caps ahead of an EU deadline which makes it compulsory for plastic bottle tops to remain connected to bottles.
