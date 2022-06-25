Limerick native Nora, 102, has the secret to a long life

A LIMERICK woman and one village’s only centenarian has celebrated her 102nd birthday. Nora Lynch, from Glasha, Athea in county Limerick is pictured with loved ones on her special day, June 11. Fr Brendan Duggan, of Athea, now retired, celebrated Mass to mark the milestone.

He said that Nora, who is originally from Kerry, but living in Limerick most of her life “is in very good shape” and has the support of an “amazing family.”

“Nora is from a typical family from Athea. They are very good people,” he said.

Two years ago, Athea Tidy Towns pulled out all the stops to celebrate Nora becoming the village’s only centenarian.

The occasion was marked with garda sirens and decorations lining the houses on both sides of Con Colbert Street.

“Nora was paraded up and down the street before entering the church grounds where a mini concert was organised for Nora,” said Damien Ahern, secretary of Athea Tidy Towns, speaking on Nora's 100th birthday party celebrations in 2020.

While much more muted celebrations took place this year, Nora and family still enjoyed a very special time together at her residence, marking a remarkable milestone of 102 years young.

“Nora and her family really enjoyed her birthday. Her son John travelled from New York for the occasion,” Hannah, her daughter told the Limerick Leader.