22 Jun 2022

Back to School funding now open for Limerick families

Minister reminds Limerick families that applications for School Allowances are now open

The School Allowance payments have increased and have been extended to Ukrainians availing of their Temporary Directive documents

Reporter:

Cian O'Broin

22 Jun 2022 6:00 PM

LIMERICK families are being reminded that they can now apply for the Back-to-School Allowance.

Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys TD, has opened the applications for the 2022 Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance.

The allowance provides a once-off payment to eligible families towards the cost of school clothing and footwear.

Minister Humphreys said: “As part of a number of targeted measures in Budget 2022, I am increasing the rates of payment this year.

“I’ve also widened the eligibility for lone parents by increasing the income limits for single parent families to match those of two parent families."

The rates of payment for each child have been increased this year by €10 to €160 for children aged 4 - 11 and to €285 for children aged 12 years and over in second level education.

Ukrainian families who have moved to Ireland due to the war will also benefit under the scheme. 

The Back-to-School Clothing and Footwear Allowance will also be paid to families who are availing of the Temporary Protection Directive for Ukraine on the same eligibility criteria as Irish families.

“This scheme is extremely important in supporting families in dealing with what is a very expensive time of year,” Minister Humphries added

The Department of Social Protection is currently processing these payments and customers will receive written confirmation of their entitlement informing them of their automatic entitlement.

Families who do not receive notification from the Department of an automated payment should make an application online on  even if they received a payment last year.

