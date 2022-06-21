Crime File: Gardai seek information following break in at Limerick restaurant

Gardai at Henry St Garda Station are appealing for information following an early morning burglary in Adare.
"A restaurant on Main St. Adare was targeted by a burglar at exactly 1.19am last Thursday morning (June 16)" confirmed Garda Nathan Crehan.
"The burglar forced a rear door to get into the restaurant. He broke open the till and escaped with a small amount of cash. Unfortunately, we don’t have a description of the thief. If you have any information on this no matter how trivial that you think it is, then we would like to hear from you. Please contact the Gardai at Adare and the number there is 061 396216"
Hollywood acting royalty Bill Murray pictured with Paddy Kelly, owner of Charlie Malone's Bar and poet Mikey O'Doherty at the pub on Monday evening
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.