20 Jun 2022

Winner yet to come forward as Lotto reveals where €1m ticket was sold in Limerick

Donal O'Regan

20 Jun 2022 3:02 PM

THE NATIONAL Lottery has revealed this Monday afternoon that Saturday night’s winning Lotto Plus 1 top prize ticket worth €1 million was sold in Limerick city.

The winning quick pick ticket was purchased on the day of the draw with the store location due to be confirmed tomorrow, Tuesday, June 21. The winning numbers in Saturday’s (June 18) Lotto Plus 1 draw were: 03, 09, 14, 32, 38, 41 and the bonus was 44. 

A National Lottery spokesperson urges Limerick Lotto players to check their tickets carefully.

"The Limerick winner has become the seventh Lotto Plus 1 top prize winner of 2022 following wins by players in Dublin (2), Wexford, Cork, Louth and Waterford.

BREAKING: Find your ticket as Limerick has a new Lotto millionaire

"The National Lottery have continued to appeal to Limerick players to check their tickets carefully as a Treaty County player now has a ticket worth €1 million. Saturday night’s Lotto Plus 1 top prize winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe.

"The biggest winner from the weekend draw should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their life-changing prize," said the spokesperson.

The Limerick winner has also taken the title of 20th National Lottery millionaire of 2022.

