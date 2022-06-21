Search

21 Jun 2022

Online a 'buzz' with disgust as swarm of Limerick bees ‘murdered’

Online a 'buzz' with disgust as swarm of Limerick bees ‘murdered’

Reporter:

Cian O'Broin

21 Jun 2022 1:00 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

OUTRAGE sparked after a swarm of native Irish bees were “senselessly murdered” in Limerick city, writes Cian Ó Broin.
The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, June 14, has gone down less than sweet with those who witnessed the reported murder online, drawing quite a few jarring comments.


“A person who lived on the street had noticed the bees on a pillar,” said Steve Gallagher, owner of Swarms.ie, a network of 800 beekeepers that deal with similar incidents nationwide.


Acting fast, Steve contacted a local beekeeper living in Limerick city, who set out to safely and effectively capture the bees, allowing them to get a new hive and habitat to develop in. Following procedure, the beekeeper rang ahead to ensure that everything was okay.

RTE show to shed light on Limerick community's efforts to make roads safer


“It was at that point, when he rang the lady, that he was informed the bees were all dead,” Steve said, adding that they were killed by white powder, most likely wasp insecticide, frying their brains.
Between Tuesday and last Friday, Swarms.ie dealt with 100 similar cases, with at least half of those relating to swarms that had congregated inside people’s houses.


“These were in people’s sitting rooms or bedrooms and people still weren’t killing them. There was no need for the poison to be used on the swarm in Limerick city,” Steve added.
The solution was 20 minutes away, he stressed. Normal procedure involves a beekeeper capturing the bees within a small box, known as a nuke. This takes all of 15 minutes.


Swarming is how bees reproduce, whereby the colony splits in half, with one group staying in the hive while the other swarms, looking for a new spot.
In the process of swarming, they rest for a while, like on the pillar, before moving on to make a hive.
The Limerick Leader understands that the person who used the insecticide was not the same as the woman who reported the swarm.


The incident was not reported to any legal authority, Steve explained, as although bees are endangered, there is no legal standing for their protection.
“That was a pointless murder. For future incidents, it is important to keep your distance and contact a local beekeeper, who will happily help resolve the situation safely,” Steve concluded.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media