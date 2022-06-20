Search

20 Jun 2022

Limerick Weather: Monday, June 20, 2022

Limerick Weather: Monday, June 20, 2022

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

20 Jun 2022 8:00 AM

TODAY will be a dry bright day with long sunny spells, say Met Eireann.

Top temperatures of 19 to 21 Celsius generally in light northwest to north breezes.  

National Outlook

Monday night: Cloud will continue to build from the northwest with outbreaks of rain moving southeastwards over most of the country. A mild night with temperatures generally not falling into single digits in light northwesterly breezes.

Tuesday: Scattered outbreaks of rain in the morning, gradually clearing southeastwards. Then brighter in the afternoon with spells of sunshine and just a few showers. Highest temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees, warmest in the southeast, in light northwesterly breezes.

Wednesday: Dry for many areas with a mix of sunny spells and cloudy periods. Some isolated showers about too, especially in the morning and early afternoon. Highest temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees, coolest in the northwest in a light to moderate northwesterly breeze.

Thursday will bring a good deal of dry weather too with light southwesterly or variable breezes. There will be a mix of cloud and sunny spells and some patchy drizzle at times in the northwest. Highest temperatures of 17 to 23 degrees, warmest over south Leinster.

Friday will still be quite warm for a time especially in the east where there will be sunny spells and a few showers. However, a weather front is currently predicted to move in from the Atlantic during Friday and on Friday night bringing some rain. Cooler unsettled weather with showers following in turn for next weekend.

