University of Limerick students raise €20,000 for local charities

UL Student Life, the student body for The University of Limerick, has announced that €20,000 was raised during Charity Week earlier this year.

The main events were held in early April with the student courtyard hosting Cabal - a Limerick DJ Collective night one and Shane Codd playing to a sell-out crowd on night two.

Another gig, featuring Wild Youth and Leah Heart, filled Dolans Warehouse on the Dock Road while daytime activities included a shave or die event, leg waxing and much more.

"We try to keep the entertainment as diverse as possible in order to cater for as many of the 17,000 students on campus," said Student Engagement Coordinator, Dara Fahy.

The two charities which will share the monies raised include The Irish Red Cross in Limerick and the Irish Community Air Ambulance service.

"It is very important for us to listen to the student voice and what the students want to raise their money for. Both of these charities are close to the hearts of many students on campus but especially those in our Clubs and Societies," said Mr Fahy.

The UL Provost, Professor Nigel Healey, congratulated UL Student Life for relaunching Charity Week so successfully after the pandemic and he noted that the University and Student Life have worked together very closely during the pandemic to support students through a very difficult period.

"We are thrilled to see how fantastically students engaged with Charity Week, enjoying some amazing gigs while raising so much money for good causes. The donations to the charities are a great way to mark the end of the academic year and a tribute to the contribution that UL Student Life makes to our community," he said.