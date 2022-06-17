Limerick Weather - Friday, June 17, 2022

A DRY, warm and sunny start today. Highest temperatures will occur early on, with the mercury peaking at between 20 and 23 degrees. It will become cloudier as the day goes on and as winds veer westerly later it will turn much cooler and fresher. There'll be a little patchy rain in the northern parts of the province.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Becoming mostly dry on tonight with clear spells developing. Lowest temperatures of eight to 11 degrees in a light northwesterly wind.

Tomorrow, cloudy conditions will persist through much of the day in the southeast with sunshine developing elsewhere, along with isolated showers mostly in the northwest. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in a moderate north to northwest wind.

Scattered showers will persist along Atlantic coasts on Saturday night with a mix of cloud and clear spells elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of seven to nine degrees in a mostly moderate northerly wind.

Sunny spells and isolated showers on Sunday morning will give way to a mostly dry and sunny afternoon with highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in moderate to fresh north to northeast winds. Turning chilly on Sunday night under clear skies with temperatures down to six to nine degrees.

Monday will be mainly dry with light northerly winds becoming variable in direction and good spells of sunshine. Temperatures will start to recover and are expected to reach 21 degrees in the afternoon widely across the country.

Current indications suggest next week will continue somewhat unsettled with some spells of sunshine and showers at times. Temperatures will be closer to normal for the time of year with mainly light winds freshening at times on Wednesday.