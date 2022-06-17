Limerick charities to receive over €570,000 from RTÉ Toy Show Appeal

A NUMBER of Limerick charities will receive over €570,000 in funding thanks to the RTÉ Toy Show Appeal.

Over 1.1 million children and their families will benefit from donations raised during the 2021 Late Late Toy Show Appeal.

Over a memorable weekend last November, an audience of 1.8 million viewers helped raise over €6.6 million to help change children’s lives for the better.

154 charities are to receive grants, up from 55 last year, and for the first time, at least one project in every county will benefit.

Four charities are set to receive transformative grants of more than €300,000 including Exchange House in Limerick which promotes equal opportunities for Travellers in areas of health, education, training, accommodation, and enterprise on a nationwide basis.

Doras, which supports refugee children and their families in Limerick through a range of arts-based therapies, and to document and share learnings from the initiative, will receive €55,101.

Nearly €70,000 has been allocated to Cumann Naisiunta na gCor t/a Sing Ireland, which uses the transformative power of group singing to build self-esteem and social connection amongst disadvantaged children and to support the development of group engagement through singing and ultimately nurturing resilience and wellness.

The Butterfly Club, which teaches children the skill of cycling, will receive €18,590 and €20,000 has been granted to Blue Box Creative Learning Centre, which supports the mental health of young people through creative arts.

Limerick Youth Service, which enhances the well–being, resilience, and mental health of marginalised and vulnerable young people aged 14-18 in County Limerick, will receive €65,000.

Nearly €28,824 in funding has been allocated to the Bedford Row Family Project, which aims to break the cycle of imprisonment in families and helps heal family fractures caused by imprisonment and addiction.

Dóchas Midwest Autism Support, which provides development of play, movement, and dance activities for children with autism, will receive €8,360.

Finally, Croom Family Resource Centre, which will use its funding toward the development of a sensory space and gazebo for its sensory garden, will receive €8,394.