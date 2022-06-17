In Pictures: Little Limerick kids take big steps to raise money for Barnardos

SOME little legs have taken big steps to raise money for Barnardos Ireland.

Children from Naíonra na nÓg and Once Upon a Time Montessori, Shannonvale, Old Cratloe Rd toddled around their neighbourhood as part of the Barnardos Big Toddle.

The toddlers raised over €2,200 for Barnardos which will go towards helping vulnerable children in Limerick.

The chief Barnardos mascot joined the children who dressed up as superheroes, recognising their superhero role in helping others.

The half-mile sponsored walk has been running for 19 years with young children from crèches, childcare groups, pre-schools and families right across the country toddling over 306,784 miles.

The theme for his year's event was Big Toddle Little Heroes and the children dressed up as their favourite superheroes for their big adventure.

Together these amazing toddlers have raised an incredible €4.2 million in support of Barnardos Early Years services – work that focuses on some of the youngest and most vulnerable children ensuring that they get the best start in life.