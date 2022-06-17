Coroner’s concern over suicides in rural areas of County Limerick

THERE are too many suicides in rural areas, said the Limerick coroner who gave verdicts of suicide in four out of seven inquests on the one day.

“It is becoming an epidemic,” said John McNamara during the case of a man in his 60s from County Limerick.

In a deposition read out by Inspector Pat Brennan, it was heard the deceased’s brother called to his home on a date last year as he hadn’t heard from him in a few days. He contacted gardai after he opened the door of the house.

Dr Gabor Laskai, pathologist, said the cause of death was asphyxiation. There was no alcohol or drugs in his system.

Mr McNamara asked the family members present if he had suffered with his mental health.

One said his doctor knew he was suffering but because he “never said anything he couldn’t help him”.

Mr McNamara said he has to record a verdict.

“I have to be satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt that the person took their own life. We can’t avoid the word. We have to face up to it and deal with it. There are too many suicides especially in rural areas. There were times in the past when an open verdict would be recorded. It would be an injustice to the person if a verdict of suicide was not recorded. There is no shame,” said Mr McNamara.

The Limerick coroner also recorded a verdict of suicide in the case of a woman in her 50s.

Insp Brennan read out the deposition of the woman’s husband who found his wife when he returned home on a date in 2021. Dr Laskai said the cause of death was asphyxiation. There was no alcohol or drugs found in her system.

The family said there was “nothing” to lead them to “expect this to happen”. They agreed with Mr McNamara that it was “out of the blue”.

“It is proper to record it as a suicide. If we don’t acknowledge it we can’t help other people. Very often these things come out of the blue,” said Mr McNamara.

The Limerick coroner recorded two more verdicts of suicide at the inquests held in Kilmallock Court on Wednesday, June 8.

One concerned a man in his 20s and the other a man in his 50s.

At the conclusion of all the inquests, Mr McNamara expressed his sincere condolences to the families present. Insp Brennan offered his deepest sympathies on behalf of gardai in Limerick.

If you have been affected by this article contact any of the following organisations

Samaritans: 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org

Aware: 1800 80 48 48

Pieta: 01 601 0000 or email mary@pieta.ie