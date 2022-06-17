Search

Limerick Council urged to consider ‘pop-up swimming’ facilities

The motion will come before a full meeting of the council in September | FILE PHOTO

Nick Rabbitts

17 Jun 2022 8:30 AM

LIMERICK City and County Council has been asked to consider the placement of “pop-up” swimming pools.

It follows a motion from councillor Joe Leddin which was passed unanimously at the leisure and culture strategic policy committee this week.

The recommendation will go forward to the full council for adoption at the next meeting in September.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Leddin said: “It's about giving people an opportunity to learn how to swim. A number of years ago, we had a number of public swimming pools. We had the one on the Ennis Road where I grew up, we had one in Roxboro and one over at St Enda’s. These have all closed for one reason or another over the last years. So people are left dependent on pools either in hotels or private gyms.”

Popular Limerick riverside playground to re-open following minor works

He pointed out that there are numerous deaths from drowning each year, making it key to ensure youngsters know how to swim.

The City West councillor acknowledged that it would be financially prohibitive to build a new permanent swimming pool, but said that these mobile facilities would cost around €250,000, and pointed to a scheme being run by Fingal County Council in Dublin.

“This is a very agile response to what is a growing need,” he added before seeing his motion seconded by Fianna Fail councillor Azad Talukder.

Director of service for the community and leisure section Seamus O’Connor said: “At the moment, there is no budgetary provision, but it’s something that can be discussed in the context of the sports strategy due to come before our next meeting.”

Councillor Leddin, who had suggested Mungret Park as a potential location for a mobile pool, said Fingal County Council had received some funding from Sports Ireland, and asked if enquiries can be made with this authority as to what was done in the capital.

This is something Mr O’Connor agreed to.

