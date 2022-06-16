Limerick gardai investigate burglary at licensed premises in city

Gardai at Castleconnell are investigating the incident | FILE PHOTO
GARDAI are appealing for information after a quantity of cash was stolen from a licensed premises in the Castletroy area of the city.
According to gardai, a burglar broke into the property at Newtown Shopping Centre at around 2.15am last Wednesday - June 8.
"The burglar forced open the front door in an effort to get into the building. He went inside and managed to find a small amount of cash in a till which he damaged. He left via the same front door," said Garda John Finnerty who has appealed to people living in the area to come forward if they saw anything suspicious.
"The housing Estate across the road from this licensed premises is Glenside. If you live in the front row of Glenside you will have a view of this premises. If you did see anything, please contact the gardai at Castleconnell who are investigating. They can be contacted at 061 377105," said Garda Finnerty.
