In Pictures: Shannon-based Coast Guard helicopter pays flying visit to Limerick school

RESCUE 115 - the Shannon-based Coast Guard helicopter visited Scoil Mhuire Banríon na hÉireann in Caherdavin recently to mark Active Week 2022.
Pupils and teachers were given unique access to the helicopter and members of its crew were on hand to explain what they do on a daily basis.
Local community gardai also attended the school for what was a memorable day for all involved.
