Fire crews respond to fires in separate areas of Limerick

FIRE SERVICES in Limerick have responded to two separate incidents in the the last 24 hours.
Three crews from Limerick city attended a minor fire at Cappavilla apartments near the University of Limerick at 11:30 this morning.
The fire was extinguished and crews headed back to base within an hour with no reports of any injuries.
Two units also attended a house fire at Carew Park in Roxboro yesterday evening.
No injuries were reported and the fire was extinguished with no major damage being reported.
Aisling Keyes of MidWest Rape Crisis, Lynda Sheehan of Rockbarton Garden Centre, Mayor Cllr. Daniel Butler, Festival Manager Carmen Cronin and Gardener & Volunteer Gabriela Avram
Twenty new fully-electric buses will come into service in Limerick city in the new year PICTURES: Eamon Ryan Twitter
Pictured at the launch of the exhibition were, Danielle O'Shea, Padraig Malone and Cllr. Sharon Benson PIC: Alan Place
Tyreak Shaddad, Moyross talking to Sarah Hurley and Susan Meagher, of the Technological University of the Shannon at a jobs fair held in May | Picture: Adrian Butler
The land is described as a “tremendous investment opportunity given the choice and wonderful location”.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.