Limerick farming: Put your name down for Bettyville

The land is described as a “tremendous investment opportunity given the choice and wonderful location”.
FARM Leader covered the sale of land in Ballyshane, Crecora last week which made €15,000 per acre.
Those who lost out could be interested in an “outstanding roadside holding” of 60 acres at Bettyville, Crecora. There is also the possibility of acquiring 19 additional acres if required
Brought to the market by GVM’s Tom Crosse, he says this arable land is located on the road linking Crecora Cross and Croom.
“There is extensive road frontage and obvious site potential subject to planning. Overall the holding is well laid out in easily managed divisions providing great scope and ease of use for all types of farming activities including tillage, dairying, beef and equestrian,” said Mr Crosse, who spoke of the renowned soil depth and land quality associated with the hinterland.
It is also a “tremendous investment opportunity given the choice and wonderful location”.
Contact GVM Auctioneers for more information.
