Time for reflection: Limerick Redemptorists prepare for first in-person Novena in three years

LIMERICK'S Novena at the Redemptorists is back after a gap of three years. The in-person novena returns to the Redemptorist on June 17.

“The past two years have been tough for us all,” according to Fr Seamus Enright speaking at the launch of Novena 2022 at the Redemptorists.

“Just as we were recovering from the trauma of the coronavirus pandemic, we have had to deal with the war in Ukraine and galloping inflation. It is a time of disruption and uncertainty, which is why the theme of this year’s novena is Let us Dream. During the nine days of the novena, we will reflect on what the gospel has to say about the challenges we have to face today.”

Novena 2022 has a new daily timetable (six celebrations each day) and several new features. The new features include a Family Day on June 20 and special celebrations with the Ukrainian and Brazilian communities.

A highlight of the novena each year is the Celebration for First Communion Classes. This will take place on June 21 at 11.30am.

The free counselling service will be available again this year. “The counselling service is needed more than ever,” according to Fr Enright.

“Lockdown was a difficult time for many people. Many people are grieving because of the difficulties and restrictions surrounding funerals. Many of us weren’t with loved ones when they died. There was also an increase in alcohol and drug addiction during the lockdown and an alarming increase in domestic violence," he said.

The Novena has been a highlight of the religious life of Limerick and the surrounding counties for many years.

“After two years preaching behind closed doors, we are delighted to be able to welcome people back to the novena again,” Fr Enright said.

The novena will be streamed on novena.ie and the 10am celebration each day will be broadcast on Radio Maria.

Novena Celebrations will take place each morning at 7.30am, 10am and 11.30am while evening celebrations will take place at 6pm, 7.30pm and 9pm from June 17 to June 25.

For further information, contact Fr Seamus Enright at 086 8325999.