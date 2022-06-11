Search

Transatlantic flight diverted to Shannon after medical emergency onboard

A FLIGHT bound for New Jersey made an emergency landing at Shannon Airport today after a medical emergency was declared onboard. 

British Airways flight BA-185 took off from Heathrow Airport and was bound for Newark, New Jersey with 197 passengers and a crew of 12. 

The Boeing 777-200(ER) jet was north west of Ireland when the emergency was declared, it then turned around and entered a holding pattern for half an hour before routing towards Shannon, reports the Irish Examiner. 

The plane landed at 2:03pm and was met by a crew from Shannon Airport’s Fire and Rescue Service as the flight needed to dump aviation fuel to ensure it touched down within safe landing weight limits. 

It is standard procedure for fire crews to be placed near the runway after a jet dumps fuel and they then followed the aircraft to the terminal. 

The plane was met at the terminal by National Ambulance Service paramedics, the patient was assessed and transported to University Hospital Limerick for further treatment. 

The aircraft was refuelled and took off from Shannon at 3:30pm after the crew received a new flight plan. 

