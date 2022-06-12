Search

12 Jun 2022

Limerick Weather - Sunday, June 12

Limerick Weather - Sunday, June 12

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

12 Jun 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

TODAY will bring good sunny spells and some well scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees with moderate to fresh west to northwest breezes.

Tonight will be dry in many areas with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees with light westerly breezes.

Monday will bring a good deal of dry weather with some bright or sunny spells and just well scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees with moderate southwest breezes.

Monday night will be mainly dry. However, rain and drizzle will develop along the west coast overnight. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees with light breezes.

Court told grow-house in Limerick village was discovered following fire

Tuesday will be cloudy and damp over the west and north of the country with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, but drier to the east and southeast with a few brighter intervals. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees with light southerly or variable breezes.

Wednesday will start of mainly dry in Leinster and much of Munster. However rain in the west and north will spread eastwards to all areas later in the day, becoming lighter as it does so and clearing on Wednesday night. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees with light breezes.

Current indications suggest that Thursday, Friday and next weekend will bring a fair amount of dry weather, though some scattered showers are likely at times. Temperatures will be in the high teens to low 20s.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media