Limerick Weather - Sunday, June 12

TODAY will bring good sunny spells and some well scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees with moderate to fresh west to northwest breezes.

Tonight will be dry in many areas with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees with light westerly breezes.

Monday will bring a good deal of dry weather with some bright or sunny spells and just well scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees with moderate southwest breezes.

Monday night will be mainly dry. However, rain and drizzle will develop along the west coast overnight. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees with light breezes.

Tuesday will be cloudy and damp over the west and north of the country with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, but drier to the east and southeast with a few brighter intervals. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees with light southerly or variable breezes.

Wednesday will start of mainly dry in Leinster and much of Munster. However rain in the west and north will spread eastwards to all areas later in the day, becoming lighter as it does so and clearing on Wednesday night. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees with light breezes.

Current indications suggest that Thursday, Friday and next weekend will bring a fair amount of dry weather, though some scattered showers are likely at times. Temperatures will be in the high teens to low 20s.