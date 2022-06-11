Limerick Weather - Saturday, June 11

TODAY will be another breezy day with further scattered showers and sunny spells. A few showers will be heavy through the day, then they will ease and become isolated in the evening.

Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees in fresh southwest winds veering westerly and easing gradually through the evening.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Showers will be lighter on Sunday and more scattered than on previous days, with good dry and bright or sunny spells in between. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees with a fresh westerly breeze, decreasing moderate later. Mainly dry on Sunday night with a few showers in western areas, and varying cloud cover. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees with winds easing light.

Monday will bring a lot of dry weather with just well scattered showers. Cloud cover will vary with some brighter spells at times. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees with a moderate southwest breeze. A spell of rain looks likely to move into the northwest on Monday night.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain or drizzle over Connacht and Ulster. The wet weather is currently predicted to become more widespread across the country on Tuesday night and for Wednesday with brighter drier conditions set to follow later in the week.

.

For more Limerick weather click here