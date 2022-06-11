Search

11 Jun 2022

Limerick Weather - Saturday, June 11

Limerick weather

Limerick weather

Reporter:

David Hurley

11 Jun 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

TODAY will be another breezy day with further scattered showers and sunny spells. A few showers will be heavy through the day, then they will ease and become isolated in the evening.

Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees in fresh southwest winds veering westerly and easing gradually through the evening.

WATCH: Olympic gold medalist Kellie Harrington visits wheelchair hurling club in Limerick

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Showers will be lighter on Sunday and more scattered than on previous days, with good dry and bright or sunny spells in between. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees with a fresh westerly breeze, decreasing moderate later. Mainly dry on Sunday night with a few showers in western areas, and varying cloud cover. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees with winds easing light.

Monday will bring a lot of dry weather with just well scattered showers. Cloud cover will vary with some brighter spells at times. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees with a moderate southwest breeze. A spell of rain looks likely to move into the northwest on Monday night.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain or drizzle over Connacht and Ulster. The wet weather is currently predicted to become more widespread across the country on Tuesday night and for Wednesday with brighter drier conditions set to follow later in the week.

.

For more Limerick weather click here

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

Ladies Day at Limerick Racecourse!

Eve Donovan, of the Holman Lee Agency, at the launch of Ladies Day at Limerick Racecourse. She is pictured with jockey Imogen Lockie and her mount Iceemba | PICTURE: Brendan Gleeson

Local News

Ladies Day at Limerick Racecourse!

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media