New bike repair stations installed at key locations across Limerick city

BIKING just got a bit better in Limerick following the installation of four new special repair stations across the city centre.

The Active Travel team in Limerick are strengthening cycling in the city through bike repair stations spread across four key urban points.

These are in front of the library on Michael Street, in front of the garda station on Henry Street, by UL city campus on Sarsfield Street and on Catherine Street’s junction with Thomas Street.

Limerick’s Active Travel team has installed 4 new Bike Repair Stations across the city #ActiveTravelLimerick



Michael St (outside Library)

Henry St (outside Garda Station)

Sarsfield St (outside UL City Campus)

Catherine St (junction with Thomas St)

“This is just one of many Active Travel projects being delivered across the city and county,” Terry Brennan, Communications Officer with Active Travel Limerick said.

Limerick Active Travel has been allocated more than €24 million from the NTA this year to improve the cycling and pedestrian network across Limerick.

The four stations, which were installed this week, are located next to public bike racks.

Each bike repair station includes an air pump for reflating flat tyres. There is also a small range of tools attached to each station for cyclists to use in the event of repairs.

The station includes an attached stand that allows for the front or back wheel of the bike to be racked vertically while repairs are in progress.