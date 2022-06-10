Limerick weather - Friday, June 10, 2022

BREEZY and blustery today with widespread showers, mixed with bright or sunny intervals. Several of the showers will turn heavy during the day. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees. Fresh and gusty southwest winds, winds strong near the coast.

National Outlook

Unsettled with showers most days. Breezy or windy over the weekend. Temperatures around average or a touch below.

Showers will continue overnight tonight, mainly over the western half of the country with long dry and clear spells elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of nine to 12 degrees. Moderate southwest breezes, with strong winds in western and northwestern coastal areas.

Tomorrow will bring further widespread showers, most frequent across the west and north where they may merge to longer spells of rain. The odd shower will be heavy. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees. Breezy again with fresh southwest winds, strong at times in coastal areas.

Becoming drier tomorrow night into Sunday with clear spells and isolated showers. Winds will ease to a light or moderate westerly breeze. Lowest temperatures of eight to 11 degrees.

Showers will be lighter on Sunday and more scattered than previous days, with good dry and sunny spells in between. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees with a moderate, occasionally fresh, westerly breeze. Mainly dry on Sunday night with a few showers in western areas, and varying cloud cover. Lowest temperatures of seven to 11 degrees with winds easing light.

Looking further ahead, Monday will be a cloudier day with well scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees with a moderate southwest breeze. A more persistent spell of rain may move into the northwest later in the day.

Going towards midweek, it will stay unsettled with a spell of rain expected to move in from the Atlantic.