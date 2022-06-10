Wizard of Oz to go La La Land at the People’s Park!

At the launch of Cruinniú na nÓg were Jennifer Dowling, Limerick Youth Dance Company and Luke Hayes | PICTURE: Alan Place
FOR THE first time since Covid-19, a day dedicated to fostering children’s creativity will return to in-person events.
A huge variety of free activities takes place this Saturday as part of Cruinniú na nÓg.
And the Limerick Arts Office has teamed up with Fresh Film to deliver a programme of film-based activities for children and youngsters up to the age of 18.
For the first time for Cruinniú na nÓg will have two free outdoor film screenings, the Wizard of Oz and La La Land.
Cruinniú na nÓg is a national initiative that celebrates and encourages participation in culture and creativity through performance, coding, theatre, art and music workshops, readings, screenings, special events and much more.
Starting from 10am on Saturday, all events are free of charge, child-centred and activity based. It’s a day for lots of doing, making and creating!
