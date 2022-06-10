Ladies Day at Limerick Racecourse!

LADIES Day takes place at Limerick Racecourse, Patrickswell this Saturday afternoon.

All the action of a race meeting is packed into three hours and the going is just great, whether it is a large group or just a few of you heading out for the evening. There is live music after racing in the Munster Suite and a variety of dining options to enjoy.

The one and only Celia Holman Lee and her team will be on hand showcasing the latest fashion from Ela Maria Boutique and Kimono from Newcastle West, Lady Penelope Adare, White Feather Boutique Demark St & Glitzi Bitz Cruises St Limerick.

1st prize for the best dressed lady is a piece of jewellery sponsored by Keanes Jewellers valued at €1,500, 2nd prize is an overnight stay with dinner (for 2) in a 4th floor executive room sponsored by Strand Hotel Limerick valued at €500.

Afternoon Tea with Prosecco Reception package is on sale for only €35 p/p.

We are running a FREE bus transfer from the city to the racecourse this Saturday details below pic.twitter.com/4KlebciyD9 — Limerick Races (@LimerickRaces) June 9, 2022

Come racing to Limerick Racecourse for a great day out. Whether it’s a family occasion, a corporate event, social outing or you’re a serious punter looking for a great day’s racing, Limerick Races is the place to be. You never know who you’d meet. The going’s always great at Limerick Races!

There will be seven races on the card from approximately - Special online price of €5 entry fee for everyone on the day! (online only)

