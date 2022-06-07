Remembrance walk to help fund upkeep of historic sites in Limerick community

The Mayor of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler, is pictured on a visit to the Sailor’s Haggard and the Hedge School Cottage in Newtown, Clarina ahead of the upcoming remembrance walk
A SPONSORED remembrance walk in aid of the maintenance of Kilkeedy cemetery and the Hedge School Cottage in Newtown, Clarina, will take place later this week.
The fundraising walk, which begins at 7pm this Wednesday, will start at Ballybrown National School and continue down to the Sailor’s Haggard before returning by the Line Road.
Places of interest along the route of the walk include the old schoolhouse, St James’ Well, the Sailor’s Haggard and, of course, the Hedge School Cottage, where light refreshments will be provided for participants.
The walk, the first since Covid-19 restrictions were eased, promises to be an enjoyable family and community outing.
The organisers point out that the walk will also raise much-needed funds to support a very worthy cause.
Sponsorship cards are still available and all are welcome to register and attend on the night.
