Search

07 Jun 2022

Remembrance walk to help fund upkeep of historic sites in Limerick community

Remembrance walk to help fund upkeep of historic sites in Limerick community

The Mayor of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler, is pictured on a visit to the Sailor’s Haggard and the Hedge School Cottage in Newtown, Clarina ahead of the upcoming remembrance walk

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

07 Jun 2022 3:00 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

A SPONSORED remembrance walk in aid of the maintenance of Kilkeedy cemetery and the Hedge School Cottage in Newtown, Clarina, will take place later this week.

The fundraising walk, which begins at 7pm this Wednesday, will start at Ballybrown National School and continue down to the Sailor’s Haggard before returning by the Line Road.

Places of interest along the route of the walk include the old schoolhouse, St James’ Well, the Sailor’s Haggard and, of course, the Hedge School Cottage, where light refreshments will be provided for participants.

To demolish or not? Mixed views over unfinished apartment block in Limerick town

The walk, the first since Covid-19 restrictions were eased, promises to be an enjoyable family and community outing. 

The organisers point out that the walk will also raise much-needed funds to support a very worthy cause. 

Sponsorship cards are still available and all are welcome to register and attend on the night.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media