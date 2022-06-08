Search

08 Jun 2022

Manufacturing firms from Northern Ireland meet small business owners in Limerick

The Technological University of the Shannon in Moylish is hosting the summit | Picture: Adrian Butler

Nick Rabbitts

08 Jun 2022 11:30 AM

nick@limerickleader.ie

MEMBERS of Manufacturing Northern Ireland, which represents over 5,500 manufacturing firms in the province are in Limerick.

They are at the Technological University of the Shannon (Tus) to meet with representatives of the Irish industry cluster Ideam in the hope of fostering cross-border collaborations.

The meeting, taking place today and tomorrow, is being held at the Moylish campus of Tus on Limerick's northside.

As part of the summit, Meet the Manufacturer returns, alongside 150 exhibits, which attract thousands of exhibitors, delegates, manufacturers and visitors from across Ireland and Britain to Limerick.

Dr Jamie Meehan, cluster manager, of Ideam said that this year’s extended two-day event will provide historic firsts.

"For the first time ever a cross-border collaboration workshop will take place allowing two industry clusters - Ideam and Manufacturing NI - to come together with a view to developing relationships that will allow us to jointly attract more business into the future. Manufacturing NI represents businesses with sales valued at £20 billion, whilst the manufacturing industry in the Republic of Ireland recorded sales of €134.6 billion in 2020. Sharing ideas and opportunities among this sector on both sides of the border will be hugely beneficial for everyone.”

Tus president Dr Vincent Cunnane said he was delighted to welcome Manufacturing Solutions Ireland back to Moylish saying: "Tus is driving development and investment across the Midwest and Midlands, building on our commitment to ensure that manufacturing in the regions continues to adapt, change and remain at the cutting edge internationally. Our partners in GTMA bring all the leading technology suppliers together at Manufacturing Solutions, so that industry can benefit from collective knowledge, products and technology. We are delighted to host an event that not only allows us to build strong partnerships but facilitates an exchange of ideas.”

More information is available at www.manufacturingsolutions.ie

