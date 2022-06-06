Search

06 Jun 2022

Limerick Macra members help raise €40k with Mizen to Malin charity cycle

Limerick Macra members help raise €40k with Mizen to Malin charity cycle

A happy, relieved and tired group of Macra members at the finish line at Malin Head in Donegal

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

06 Jun 2022 10:00 PM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

OVER 20 Macra members from Limerick and neighbouring counties cycled the length of the country in five days – with two completing it in just 72 hours!

Kilmallock Macra’s Elaine Houlihan was behind the 670km Mizen to Malin challenge. Elaine, who is Macra Munster vice-president, said they chose three charities to support – Irish Cancer Society, Make a Moove and Embrace farm.

Croom farmer Hannah Quinn-Mulligan said the challenge had been a huge achievement for the group.

“I'm not sure many of us knew what we were undertaking when we signed up,” said Hannah.

“But I feel enormously proud of what we've all achieved. It was a massive test of physical and mental strength. The cycle held an emotional element for many of us, as we've all been affected in some way by the issues represented by each charity.

“There were plenty of falls, near misses and even a few tears along the way but the group always pulled together and I'm incredibly proud to have been a part of it.”

Hannah singled out Daragh Fanning, Pallasgreen and Fiachra Hogan, Cappamore who completed the challenge in just three days compared to their five. But Daragh was quick to turn the tables around.

“We do triathlons so we could be out cycling three or four nights a week. It was harder for them as some had very little experience on bikes. It was a far greater achievement for them to complete it than us. We were only punishing ourselves for three days, they were punishing themselves for five!” said Daragh, who bought a bike during lockdown when GAA was cancelled and the cycling led to running and swimming. The former All-Ireland winning U-21 Limerick hurler said they all put their bodies on the line for three brilliant charities.

In Pictures: Official opening of new €3m production facility in Limerick town

Between online and company donations the group has raised almost €40,000. You can still donate on the Munster Macra Mizen to Malin Challenge 2022 Go Fund Me.

Daragh said they met up with the other cyclists 14kms from Malin and they cycled as one to their final destination.

“Macra is like a little family,” said Daragh, who praised Elaine as the amount of work that goes into organising events like this is “phenomenal”.

Elaine said cancer and mental health are issues that impact every farm family across Ireland. “It’s vital to support each other and raise awareness,” she said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media