05 Jun 2022

Lad's Shed initiative launched in Limerick

05 Jun 2022 9:00 PM

THE Lads Shed project, under the stewardship of the Haven Hub, has oficially opened their doors to men, young and old across the city and county.

The project aims to show them that there’s a wealth of activities that they can be involved in to improve their mental and physical health.

Members can gain a wider variety of social skills and also get training in distress tolerance and emotional regulation, something that’s widely regarded as being a bit taboo for men in society.

Haven Hub founder and Chairperson Leona O’Callaghan, says the initiative is needed. “The statistics show the high suicide rate we have in Limerick and almost 80% of those that die through suicide are men. Men deserve support in a safe environment so The Haven Hub started this project for men who may feel that they want an alternative to the DIY/Gardening sheds that are already doing amazing work," said.

The aim of the Lads Shed initiative is offer peer support through shared life experiences, wellness courses, activities that enhance mental health and a bit of craic over a cup of tea.

"We women tend to meet for coffee and tea, ring each other for support and may find it easier to reach out. Some men struggle with getting their needs met in the emotional support needed to face life’s challenges," added Leona.

Speaking at the launch, Lads Shed Co-Ordinator Pat Doran said: “Mental Health is a term that is loosely thrown
about and covers a wide spectrum of disorders. From Depression to PTSD, everything between and beyond. Loneliness and isolation are often at the root of mental health issues. Us men chat best when we are busy rather than over coffee. The LadsShed is ideal for that peer to peer support and will help us to see early warning signs such as a change in behaviour in each other.

The Lads Shed is open to men of all ages - email ladsshed@havenhub.ie for more details on how to sign up.

