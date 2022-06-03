Limerick weather: Friday, June 3, 2022

ANY MIST and fog will soon clear and it will be a mostly dry start to the day, with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Scattered showers will develop during the late morning and afternoon, some of these possibly heavy, before easing again in the evening, with long spells of sunshine to end the day. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in light, variable or northeasterly winds.

National Outlook

Mainly dry for the bank holiday weekend apart from a few showers. Becoming more unsettled next week.

Tonight, it will be generally dry and clear although scattered showers may persist in the south. Minimum temperatures of six to 10 degrees in light to moderate northeasterly breezes.

Tomorrow, dry and sunny across most of the country, although a few showers may push in to southern coastal counties at times. Highest temperatures of 14 to 20 degrees, coolest along the east coast. Winds remaining light to moderate northeasterly.

As for tomorrow night, it will continue to be dry and clear in most areas, with isolated showers pushing into the south. Minimum temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in light northeast to east breezes.

Some uncertainty as Munster final Sunday arrives, but indications are that rain will extend northwards across the country, turning heavy in places. Highs of 14 to 19 degrees, coolest in the east and southeast, with light to moderate easterly breezes.

Bright or sunny spells on the Bank Holiday Monday. Some showers in Leinster and Munster, but mainly dry in Connacht and Ulster. Highs of 13 to 17 degrees, with light easterly or variable breezes.

Current indications suggest that the weather will become more unsettled from Tuesday onwards with spells of rain spreading from the southwest. Temperatures will be in the high teens or low twenties.