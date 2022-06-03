Search

03 Jun 2022

Limerick weather: Friday, June 3, 2022

Limerick weather: Friday, June 3, 2022

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

03 Jun 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

ANY MIST and fog will soon clear and it will be a mostly dry start to the day, with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Scattered showers will develop during the late morning and afternoon, some of these possibly heavy, before easing again in the evening, with long spells of sunshine to end the day. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in light, variable or northeasterly winds.

Car parking space in Limerick for sale for €15,000

National Outlook

Mainly dry for the bank holiday weekend apart from a few showers. Becoming more unsettled next week.

Tonight, it will be generally dry and clear although scattered showers may persist in the south. Minimum temperatures of six to 10 degrees in light to moderate northeasterly breezes.

Tomorrow, dry and sunny across most of the country, although a few showers may push in to southern coastal counties at times. Highest temperatures of 14 to 20 degrees, coolest along the east coast. Winds remaining light to moderate northeasterly.

As for tomorrow night, it will continue to be dry and clear in most areas, with isolated showers pushing into the south. Minimum temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in light northeast to east breezes.

Some uncertainty as Munster final Sunday arrives, but indications are that rain will extend northwards across the country, turning heavy in places. Highs of 14 to 19 degrees, coolest in the east and southeast, with light to moderate easterly breezes.

Bright or sunny spells on the Bank Holiday Monday. Some showers in Leinster and Munster, but mainly dry in Connacht and Ulster. Highs of 13 to 17 degrees, with light easterly or variable breezes.

Current indications suggest that the weather will become more unsettled from Tuesday onwards with spells of rain spreading from the southwest. Temperatures will be in the high teens or low twenties.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media