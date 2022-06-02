Malin to Mizen tractor run to pass through Limerick town

THE WHEELS are in motion for a vintage charity tractor run which is set to pass through Kilmallock.

Over the June Bank Holiday weekend, five intrepid vintage enthusiasts will travel from Malin Head in Donegal towards their final destination, Mizen Head in West Cork.

Starting this Thursday, in Donegal, the Tractor Run will travel through Donegal, Sligo, Roscommon, Galway, Clare, Limerick, Kerry and Cork.

An overnight stop is planned for Deebert House, Kilmallock on Saturday.

The five tractors being driven on the run are a Nuffield Universal, two Fordson Majors, a David Brown and a Ford 3600, all ranging in age from 46 to 70 years old.

The drive is in honour of Joe Butler, a proud Kilkenny man, hailing from Mullinavat.

Joe worked in England, where he met and married Geraldine from Cork and they came to live in Mayfield over twenty years ago.

Described as a “mighty vintage man” Joe was a well known and loved figure and was a regular participant at vintage rallies and road runs in Munster.

He passed away last October in the wonderful care of the team at Marymount Hospice. His friends and relations are dedicating the Malin to Mizen trip in his memory.

All funds raised and all sponsorship revenue will go to Marymount Hospice in Cork and the Irish Cancer Society.