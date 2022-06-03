University of Limerick research reveals impact of loneliness on Covid-19 vaccine antibody response

RESEARCH by the University of Limerick has revealed the impact of loneliness on antibody response to Covid-19 vaccines.

In a world first, a group of UL researchers have found that lower neighbourhood cohesion is associated with antibody response to Covid-19 vaccines.

This is important as the more antibodies a person makes, the better the level of protection against hospitalisation and death from Covid-19.

The research team have demonstrated in a study published in the prestigious journal Brain, Behaviour and Immunity, that lower social cohesion also made people feel lonelier, and this was an additional factor in reducing COVID-19 vaccine responses.

The authors found that lower social cohesion was predictive of a lower response to a single-shot of the Covid-19 vaccine; that those who felt less connected to their neighbourhood, had lower trust in their neighbours, and felt unsupported or less similar to their neighbours, made fewer antibodies in comparison to those who reported higher social cohesion.

In addition, those who reported lower social cohesion also tended to report that they felt lonelier, and this, in turn, reduced their antibody response.

Professor Orla Muldoon, who was a member of the Irish National Public Health Emergency Team advisory group on behaviour and communication and was a co-author of the paper, said that these results highlight once again the relevance of public trust and social cohesion to the success of our pandemic response.

"Public and neighbourhood trust, social cohesion, and loneliness have all come to the fore during the pandemic,” explained Professor Muldoon.

"For example, during the initial lockdowns a sense of being in it together was an oft used mantra. We had ‘clap for carers’ in the UK, Italians singing from balconies, Dubliners playing bingo in the flats, all of which increased social cohesion and public trust."

Professor Muldoon continued: "These feelings of social cohesion and trust were short-lived; something UK researchers now call the ‘Dominic Cummings effect’.

"Similar diminishing levels of trust were also seen in the US during these periods. Along with this, lockdowns brought social risks such as less social interaction and an increased risk of loneliness.

"As well as the findings of this study showing their role in antibody responses, trust and cohesion have also been shown to drive compliance with public health guidelines and vaccine uptake."