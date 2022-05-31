Limerick Property Watch: Family home is a must-view in heart of Raheen

This property offers obvious value for money for first-time buyers and growing families alike
NUMBER 20 Hollymount, Raheen is a well-presented 3/4-bed family home set at the heart of one of Raheen’s most popular residential developments.
The property has been lovingly maintained by the current owner and has an excellent garden. It offers obvious value for money for first-time buyers and growing families alike, with a substantially larger footprint than comparable new build homes at this price point in the same locality.
Hollymount is an idyllic, family-oriented development serviced by excellent residential amenities in its surrounding area.
The area is within immediate walking distance of St Nessan's National School, LET National School, and Limerick's newest secondary school - Mungret Community College.
Viewing comes highly recommended and by appointment only.
Features include: Four bedrooms, reception area, three bathrooms
AT A GLANCE
Location: 20 Hollymount Raheen
Description: Family home
Price: €330,000
Seller: Sherry FitzGerald
Contact: Orla Sheehan at 061 418000
*SPONSORED CONTENT
Limerick City and County Council says a “full and robust review” of more than 400 cameras has been carried out | PICTURE: Adrian Butler
The Munster Regional Communications Centre is located ajacent to Limerick Fire Station on Mulgrave Street PICTURES: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.