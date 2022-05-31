Search

31 May 2022

Limerick Property Watch: Family home is a must-view in heart of Raheen

This property offers obvious value for money for first-time buyers and growing families alike

31 May 2022 4:30 PM

NUMBER 20 Hollymount, Raheen is a well-presented 3/4-bed family home set at the heart of one of Raheen’s most popular residential developments.

The property has been lovingly maintained by the current owner and has an excellent garden. It offers obvious value for money for first-time buyers and growing families alike, with a substantially larger footprint than comparable new build homes at this price point in the same locality.

Hollymount is an idyllic, family-oriented development serviced by excellent residential amenities in its surrounding area.

The area is within immediate walking distance of St Nessan's National School, LET National School, and Limerick's newest secondary school - Mungret Community College.

Viewing comes highly recommended and by appointment only.

Features include: Four bedrooms, reception area, three bathrooms

AT A GLANCE

Location: 20 Hollymount Raheen
Description: Family home
Price: €330,000
Seller: Sherry FitzGerald
Contact: Orla Sheehan at 061 418000

