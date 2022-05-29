BREAKING: Second man charged in relation to major drugs seizure in Limerick

Gardai have charged a male who is due to appear before Limerick District Court on Monday morning
GARDAÍ have charged the man that was detained in relation to the searches under Operation Coronation, in conjunction with Operation Tara in Clare and Limerick on Friday.
The man, aged in his 50s, that was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, in Henry Street garda station has been charged in relation to the seizure and is due to appear before Limerick District Court on Monday morning at 10.30am.
The female, aged in her 30s, that was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, in Henry Street Garda Station has been released without charge and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
The total value of drugs seized over the past three days is €1.4m.
Investigations are ongoing.
