29 May 2022

Limerick Weather: Sunday, May 29

Limerick weather

MOSTLY dry and sunny with just the chance of a stray shower today. Feeling a little cooler though, with highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in light to moderate northeasterly winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK
Summary: Turning cooler and cloudier for early next week but there will be a return to milder conditions towards the end of the week.

Tonight: Becoming a little cloudier overnight with patchy rain or drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 10 degrees as winds fall light northerly or variable.

Monday: A cooler, cloudier day with scattered light showers and just occasional brighter spells. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in light to moderate northwesterly breezes.

Monday night: Showers will die out early in the night leaving a mix of cloud and clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees in mostly light northwesterly breezes.

Tuesday: Cloud increasing through the morning with a few light showers developing in the south, however, more persistent rain will push in over the northern half of the country. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in light northwest to west breezes.

Tuesday night: Showery outbreaks of rain will continue in Ulster, Connacht and north Leinster, but turning drier in the south with clear spells developing. Lowest Temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in light westerly breezes.

Wednesday: Sunny spells and showery outbreaks of rain with highs creeping up a little again to between 13 and 17 degrees in light northwesterly winds.

Further Outlook: Current indications suggest that there'll be further showers from mid-week onwards, with light winds while temperatures will bounce back towards the mid to high teens.

